公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三

T. Rowe Price says it will not support Dell buyout

Feb 12 Money manager T. Rowe Price Group , one of the largest shareholders of computer maker Dell Inc, said it would not support Dell's leveraged buyout offer.

"We believe the proposed buyout does not reflect the value of Dell, and we do not intend to support the offer as put forward," T. Rowe Chief Investment Officer Brian Rogers said in a statement.
