Dell buyout consortium sees deal collapsing -source

NEW YORK, July 31 Dell Inc CEO Michael
Dell and his private equity partner Silver Lake expect their
deal to buy the No. 3 PC maker to collapse unless the company's
special committee changes how votes on the transaction are
counted, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, Dell's special committee refused to
change the voting standard in return for an improved $13.75 per
share offer by the consortium, but said it would be willing to
move the vote's record date forward.
The buyout group does not believe the special committee's
response to its sweetened and conditional $13.75 per share offer
addresses the issue of the deal being blocked because too many
shareholders do not cast their votes and are therefore counted
as if they had voted "no," the person said.
The consortium believes that changing the vote's record
date, as the special committee has offered, does not compensate
for not changing the voting standard, the person added. Unless
the voting standard changes, this is the end of the road for the
deal, the person said.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the
deliberations are private. Michael Dell and Silver Lake
representatives did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.