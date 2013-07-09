Dell shareholder Yacktman plans to back Icahn

July 9 Dell Inc shareholder Yacktman
Asset Management said it plans to support Carl Icahn and
Southeastern Asset Management's buyout proposal for the PC
maker.
Yacktman, which holds 14.8 million shares of Dell, said it
believes founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell's
$24.4 billion buyout offer is depressing the stock.
"As a holder and longtime follower of Dell's stock, we
believe that Dell has historically made numerous poor capital
allocation decisions," Yacktman said in statement on Tuesday.
"We are fearful that current management could continue this
course. A change in the board of directors could significantly
improve this and other issues and lead to enhanced shareholder
value."