UPDATE 2-Dell shareholder Yacktman backs Icahn buyout proposal

July 9 Dell Inc shareholder Yacktman
Asset Management threw its support behind Carl Icahn and
Southeastern Asset Management's buyout proposal for the PC
maker.
Yacktman, which holds 14.8 million shares of Dell, said it
believes Dell founder and Chief Executive Michael Dell's $24.4
billion buyout offer is depressing the stock.
"A change in the board of directors could significantly
improve this and other issues and lead to enhanced shareholder
value," Yacktman said in statement on Tuesday.
While Yacktman's support could bolster Icahn's plan, the
firm's stake in Dell is only about 0.85 percent, and is not
enough to make a material difference on its own.
Dell is at the center of a battle, with Michael Dell and
private equity firm Silver Lake on one side, and Icahn and
Southeastern Asset Management on the other.
Icahn and Southeastern's proposal would see shareholders
tender 1.1 billion shares at $14 each. For that bid to be put to
a vote, shareholders must reject Michael Dell's proposal and
then elect a new slate of directors put up by Icahn.
Michael Dell and Silver Lake want to take the company
private at $13.65 per share. On Monday, they gained a key backer
in shareholder advisory firm ISS, which recommended their
bid.
ISS said Michael Dell's offer "transfers the risk of the
deteriorating PC business and the company's ongoing business
transformation to the buyout group."
Icahn and Southeastern said they disagree with the ISS
recommendation and would vote against Michael Dell's buyout
offer.