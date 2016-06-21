RPT-Dell software deal flexes Elliott's newly developed buyout muscle

(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Michael Flaherty and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Elliott
Management Corp's deal to acquire Dell Inc's software assets
shows how the U.S. hedge fund and prominent activist investor is
stepping up its private equity practice, and positioning itself
for more takeovers in the tech sector.
The more than $2 billion purchase, done with buyout firm
Francisco Partners, is an offshoot of Elliott's campaign against
storage company EMC Corp, which agreed to be bought by
Dell Inc last year for $67 billion. Dell shed the software
assets because it deemed them non-core following the deal with
EMC.
Unlike its previous offers to companies, where Elliott
threatened to buy a business it was agitating against, this time
the attempted leveraged buyout was not a target of Elliott.
Elliott clinched the Dell software deal through Evergreen Coast
Capital, a new tech-focused private equity wing housed inside
the $28 billion hedge fund.
"The lines between activism and private equity have been
blurring for a while now," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior
associate dean at the Yale School of Management, referring to
Evergreen. "This is a high profile and poignant demonstration of
this."
Elliott is now the only major activist hedge fund boasting
an in-house private equity team, ready to buy control of
companies, streamline them, and sell them later for a premium.
Activists, by contrast, mostly purchase minority stakes and push
for major changes at a company, including putting it up for
sale, often with a shorter time frame than a private equity
investor.
Starting at least a year ago, Elliott began building up its
ability to carry out leveraged buyouts in the technology sector,
according to people familiar with the matter. It hired Isaac
Kim, previously a principal at private equity firm Golden Gate
Capital, who joined in October to spearhead its private equity
efforts.
The money allocated to Evergreen Coast Capital will come
from the firm's overall pile of capital, rather than a separate
fund devoted to private equity, people familiar with the matter
said.
Jesse Cohn, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott who
oversees its technology activism business, is also overseeing
Evergreen, which is based in Menlo Park, California, the people
said. Elliott declined to comment on Evergreen, beyond its
reference to the affiliate in Monday's press release.
Private equity deal-making is not new for Elliott. The firm
has previously offered to buy companies that it has called on to
explore a sale. In the cases of business software companies
Compuware and Riverbed, Elliott pushed the companies to explore
a sale and made its own offer for both, though both ended up
being acquired by another buyout firm, Thoma Bravo LLC.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and Liana B. Baker
in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Bernard Orr)