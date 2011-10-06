UPDATE 2-Del Monte, Barclays to pay $89.4 mln in settlement

* Case related to conflicts from staple financing
* Deal pending approval by court vice chancellor
* Companies deny wrongdoing
Oct 6 Del Monte Corp and Barclays Capital
agreed on Thursday to pay $89.4 million to settle a lawsuit
that claimed they had not acted in investors' best interests in
the food company's $4 billion takeover.
Lawsuits stemming from the takeover have raised conflict of
interest issues and struck at the core of the relationship
between banks and companies they advise, making boards and
bankers nervous about how they run auctions. [ID:nN04289474]
In the lawsuit, investors claimed that Barclays, which
advised Del Monte on the sale, had a conflict of interest
because it also arranged financing for the private equity
buyers led by KKR and Co (KKR.N). Banks helping to sell
businesses frequently offer financing to buyers, known as
'staple financing.'
Del Monte will contribute $65.7 million and Barclays
Capital, a unit of Barclays Plc (BARC.L), will pay $23.7
million to Del Monte's shareholders, the investors' lawyers
said in a statement on Thursday.
Around $21 million of Del Monte's payment is in lieu of
fees due to Barclays, meaning the two parties will carry a
roughly equal burden.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Del Monte and Barclays denied any wrongdoing.
"We are pleased that the parties have agreed to settle the
litigation to avoid the expense, distraction and uncertainty of
litigation. We believe that the sale process leading up to the
merger achieved the best price reasonably available for Del
Monte stockholders," a Barclays spokesman said in an email.
The settlement, subject to approval by Vice Chancellor J.
Travis Laster, would resolve all litigation over the sale of
Del Monte to the buyout group, the plaintiffs said. Their
attorneys said the payout was one of the largest cash
settlements on record in Delaware Chancery Court.
In February, Laster delayed a shareholder vote on the deal
after accusing Barclays of "secretly and selfishly
manipulat(ing) the sale process to engineer a transaction" to
allow Barclays to collect large financing fees.
Del Monte hired boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg
to look for superior bids after the February ruling, but none
emerged.
"This case has sharply reined in certain practices within
the investment banking community, where many financial advisers
regularly gamed the M&A process through double-dip
engagements," said Randall Baron, an attorney for the
plaintiffs and a partner with the law firm Robbins Geller.
The case is In Re Del Monte Foods Company Shareholders
Litigation, Consol. C.A. No. 6027-VCL, Delaware Chancery
Court.
(Reporting by Moira Herbst and Michael Erman in New York;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Gerald E. McCormick)