Deloitte loses appeal in MG Rover disciplinary case

BRIEF-Convalo updates market on progress from upgraded business model
* Convalo updates market on progress from upgraded business model; confirms improved financial position
LONDON, July 29 Accountants Deloitte has lost an appeal over a regulatory ruling that it failed to manage conflicts of interest in its advice to MG Rover Group and the "Phoenix Four" directors who bought the UK carmaker before it collapsed.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) and the loss of 6,000 jobs. Four of its directors had set up Phoenix to buy the loss-making carmaker for a token 10 pounds five years earlier.
The Financial Reporting Council, which regulates accountants, said last year that Deloitte and an employee, Maghsoud Einollahi, had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest.
Deloitte's appeal against that decision was heard on Monday.
"The Financial Reporting Council Tribunal has confirmed its decision today at the International Dispute Resolution Centre, following the disciplinary hearing against Deloitte & Touche, who were advisers to MG Rover Group, and Mr Maghsoud Einollahi, who was a partner at Deloitte & Touche," the FRC said.
Deloitte said it was surprised and very disappointed with the outcome and disagreed with its main conclusions.
* Convalo updates market on progress from upgraded business model; confirms improved financial position
* Priced $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due May 1, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co's retail brokerage arm, JPMorgan Securities, has hired a team of advisers from its bigger wealth management rival Morgan Stanley, where the team managed $1 billion in client assets, the bank said late Wednesday.