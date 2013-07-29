UPDATE 2-Deloitte loses appeal in MG Rover disciplinary case

* Watchdog wants Deloitte fined 15-20 million pounds
* Deloitte says takes public interest very seriously
* Says decision could have wide implications for accountants
* MG Rover put into administration in 2005, 6,000 jobs lost
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 29 Accountancy firm Deloitte has
lost its appeal against a ruling that it failed to manage
conflicts of interest in its advice to collapsed carmaker MG
Rover Group, in a decision it said could force all accountants
to examine what advice they can give.
MG Rover was put into administration in 2005 with debts of
1.4 billion pounds ($2.1 billion) and the loss of 6,000 jobs.
Four of its directors - the "Phoenix Four" - had set up the
company Phoenix to buy the loss-making British carmaker for a
token 10 pounds five years earlier.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates
accountants, had ruled that Deloitte and an employee, Maghsoud
Einollahi, had failed to properly manage conflicts of interest.
Deloitte and Einollahi had acted as corporate finance
advisers to firms involved with MG Rover and the Phoenix Four,
including giving tax advice, while Deloitte was also auditing MG
Rover.
The accountancy firm, one of the world's "Big Four"
accountants, was also accused of presenting itself as advising
MG Rover when in fact it was advising the Phoenix Four.
Deloitte's challenge to the FRC's ruling was heard on
Monday. The regulator said in a statement its ruling was upheld
in a hearing at the International Dispute Resolution Centre.
It said Deloitte and Einollahi showed in some instances a
"persistent and deliberate disregard" of the UK accounting body
ICAEW's code of ethics.
"The outcome of this tribunal sends a strong clear reminder
to all accountants and accountancy firms that they have a
responsibility to act in the public interest in the work they
undertake," FRC executive director for conduct Paul George said.
SANCTIONS
Deloitte, which the FRC said earned 9.4 million pounds from
the misconduct, said it was surprised and disappointed by the
outcome and disagreed with its main conclusions.
"This could have adverse consequences on adviser/client
relationships more broadly, reduce the choice and quality of
service delivered and be detrimental to UK business at a time
when the focus on jobs and growth is paramount," it said.
The tribunal also heard what sanctions the FRC wants to
impose and the outcome is due at a later date. It has powers to
impose unlimited fines and suspensions.
The FRC wants to fine Deloitte between 15 and 20 million
pounds, impose a severe reprimand, and make it pay costs of four
million pounds.
Einollahi should be banned from practising accountancy for
six years and fined an amount based on how much he profited from
the misconduct, it said.
Deloitte, which said its advice kept MG Rover alive for a
five extra years, said it should be fined no more than a million
pounds. Einollahi has retired and Deloitte said he was not
commenting.
The FRC said the tribunal found all 13 of its allegations
proven, including that Deloitte and Einollahi failed to consider
the public interest regarding the transfer of the carmaker's tax
losses to a company indirectly controlled by the Phoenix Four.
Deloitte will meet with the ICAEW and Confederation of
British Industry business lobby to discuss a possible appeal to
help clarify what public interest means. "We take our public
interest obligations seriously in everything we do," it said in
its statement on Monday.