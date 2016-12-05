Deloitte Brazil unit hit with record fine over false audit reports

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 5 The Brazilian unit of accounting giant Deloitte has admitted to wrongdoing and will pay $8 million to settle civil charges that it issued "materially false" audit reports and tried to cover up the problems with false testimony and doctored files, U.S. auditor regulators announced Monday.
The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said that the $8 million fine against Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores marks the largest civil penalty it has ever imposed, and that it has also separately sanctioned 12 former partners and other officials for their role in the alleged scheme.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.