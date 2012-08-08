Ex-Deloitte exec admits insider trading tied to clients

* Thomas Flanagan pleads guilty to securities fraud count

* Defendant was Deloitte vice chairman, 38-year veteran

* Trades made in Best Buy, Motorola, Sears, Walgreen

* Prosecutors to recommend 37-month prison term

* SEC civil insider trading case settled in 2010

By Jonathan Stempel

Aug 8 A former Deloitte & Touche LLP accounting partner pleaded guilty o n W ednesday to insider trading in stocks of his corporate clients, resulting in $420,000 of illegal profit, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Thomas Flanagan, 64, who investigators said worked at Deloitte for 38 years and rose to the position of vice chairman of clients and markets, pleaded guilty to one securities fraud count in federal court in Chicago, his hometown.

According to his plea agreement, Flanagan illegally bought or sold shares and options in Best Buy Co, Sears Holdings Corp and Walgreen Inc, on whose accounts he was Deloitte's advisory partner, and Motorola Inc, where he was on a non-audit engagement team.

Flanagan's illegal trades took place between Dec. 2006 and May 2008 in accounts he controlled and in the names of his wife and two sons. The defendant also gave tips to a family member who made at least $58,000 of illegal profit, the plea agreement said. The family member was not charged.

Joel Levin, a partner at Perkins Coie in Chicago who represents Flanagan, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Flanagan's scheme was based on advance knowledge of quarterly results for Best Buy, Sears and Walgreen; a 2007 purchase by Walgreen of pharmacy services company Option Care Inc, and a cost-cutting plan and weak mobile phone sales report for Motorola.

As an illustration, the plea agreement said Flanagan bought Motorola put options on Jan. 14, 2008, eleven days after a partner e-mailed him that performance "'will be significantly worse than anybody imagined' and a huge across the board cost cutting is in the works." Flanagan sold the options for a $134,474 profit after the news became public on Jan. 23, 2008.

Deloitte spokesman Jonathan Gandal said the firm "unequivocally condemns" Flanagan's actions and sued him in 2008 for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and fraud.

The Justice Department said it will recommend a prison term at the low end of the 37- to 46-month range provided under federal sentencing guidelines, which a judge need not follow. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Flanagan was freed on his own recognizance pending his scheduled Oct. 25 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago.

In August 2010, Flanagan agreed to pay $1.05 million and his son Patrick agreed to pay about $123,000 to settle a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil insider trading case. Neither admitted wrongdoing.

The SEC had accused Thomas Flanagan of violating auditor independence rules 71 times between 2003 and 2008 by trading in securities of nine Deloitte audit clients.

The case is U.S. v. Flanagan, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 12-cr-00510.