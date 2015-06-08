MOVES-Deloitte hires partner in financial services practice

June 8 Deloitte appointed Jonathan Gray as a partner in its London-based financial services consultancy practice.

Gray, who specializes in digital solutions for financial services, has over 20 years of experience across retail banking, wealth management, credit cards and insurance in the UK, Europe and the United States, Deloitte said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)