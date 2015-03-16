MOVES-Deloitte & Touche LLP names Joseph Ucuzoglu CEO

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 16 Deloitte & Touche LLP appointed Joseph Ucuzoglu chief executive to replace Cathy Engelbert, who was named chief executive of its parent Deloitte LLP last month.
Ucuzoglu was Deloitte's national managing partner for government, regulatory and professional matters, responsible for the firm's interactions with regulators and elected officials.
Ucuzoglu has served as senior adviser to the chief accountant at the Securities & Exchange Commission earlier. (Reporting by Rosmi shaji)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.