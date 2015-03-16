MOVES-Deloitte & Touche LLP names Joseph Ucuzoglu CEO

March 16 Deloitte & Touche LLP appointed Joseph Ucuzoglu chief executive to replace Cathy Engelbert, who was named chief executive of its parent Deloitte LLP last month.

Ucuzoglu was Deloitte's national managing partner for government, regulatory and professional matters, responsible for the firm's interactions with regulators and elected officials.

Ucuzoglu has served as senior adviser to the chief accountant at the Securities & Exchange Commission earlier. (Reporting by Rosmi shaji)