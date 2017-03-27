版本:
MOVES-Deloitte names Scott Baret leader of U.S. banking and securities team

March 27 Audit and tax services firm Deloitte named Scott Baret leader of its U.S. banking and securities practice.

Baret was also named a vice chairman of Deloitte LLP, succeeding Kenny Smith.

Baret has more than 26 years of experience advising Deloitte's banking and securities clients. (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru)
