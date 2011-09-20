In close race for No 1, Deloitte, PwC grow apace

* Accounting firms grow despite economic turmoil
By Dena Aubin
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Forget struggling economies,
aggressive regulators, penny-pinching business clients.
The world's two largest accounting and consulting firms are
bulking up with acquisitions and combing the globe for new
hires.
Head-to-head in a race for the title of world's largest
private professional services firm, Deloitte and PwC are on a
major expansion drive.
With audit revenues leveling off in developed markets, the
firms have been making a push in growing countries such as
China and India and plowing ahead with investments in
consulting, where business is growing after a recessionary
slump.
More is at stake than bragging rights. Just as important is
cementing their status as professional service supermarkets,
able to help clients in almost any market where commerce
transpires.
"The more they position themselves as a truly trusted
one-stop solution provider to clients, the more they can hope
to be more immune to fee pressures from clients that might
increase if the economy worsened," said Ashley Newton,
associate director at Kennedy Consulting Research and
Advisory.
Last year, a 15 percent jump in the consulting area helped
Deloitte overtake PwC as No. 1 in total revenues among the big
four global accounting and consulting firms, which also include
KPMG and Ernst & Young.
Deloitte claimed the lead by a margin of just $9 million,
reporting $26.578 billion revenues to PwC's $26.569 billion.
Prior to 2010, PwC had been the largest for at least five
years, according to data from Accounting News Report.
ASIA, MIDDLE EAST GROWTH TARGETS
One factor behind the win was Deloitte's decision to hold
on to its consulting arm about a decade ago while other audit
firms shed theirs amid concerns of conflict of interest.
The decision helped Deloitte keep its grip on the
high-potential area of information technology, a business with
good growth prospects even in a dodgy economy. Consulting got a
further boost from Deloitte acquisitions such as the government
business of BearingPoint in 2009.
Although regulators in the United States and elsewhere have
tightened restrictions on the consulting services auditors can
provide, consulting has not been prohibited outright, and both
Deloitte and PwC have focused their consulting work largely on
companies that are not audit clients.
Powerful brand names and close ties with C-suite
executives, built partly through audit relationships, have
helped make all of the big four formidable competitors in
consulting, according to Gartner Research.
"What the audit work does is allow them to create
competence in an industry," building credibility that is a big
plus in pulling in consulting work, said Gartner analyst Alex
Soejarto.
The move into consulting has been going on for some time,
partly because it is far more profitable than mandatory audit
work, said Arvind Hickman, editor of International Accounting
Bulletin.
"Audit is labor-intensive and has suffered a lot from fee
pressure due to the global financial crisis."
PwC, which sold its consulting arm to IBM in 2002, has been
rebuilding its consulting muscle with acquisitions such as
Paragon Consulting Group and the commercial services business
of BearingPoint in 2009.
Over the past 12 months, it picked up 700 consultants with
its purchase of management consulting firm PRTM and hundreds
more through its acquisition of Diamond Management & Technology
Consultants. Recently it announced it was building its edge in
the so-called sustainability or responsible resource use area,
by taking on "green" business consultant Andrew Winston as an
adviser.
Still the worldwide leader in audit revenues, it also has
targeted emerging markets such as India, China and the Middle
East to rev up growth.
Deloitte has bought a slew of consulting firms, including
energy consultants Altos Management Partners and AJM Petroleum
Consultants; performance management advisory firm Jackson
Browne; economic consultancy Access Economics and business
analytics firm Oco. It also beefed up in the sustainability
area, picking up Clear Carbon Consulting and DOMANI
Sustainability Consulting.
Full-service clout has helped the firms compete against a
range of firms, from management giants such as McKinsey to
technology consultants such as IBM Corp (IBM.N) and Accenture
(ACN.N).
HIRING NONSTOP
Both Deloitte and PwC have been hiring nonstop.
PwC said its member firms across the globe hired about
45,000 new staff in the 2011 fiscal year ended in June.
Deloitte will not announce its hires until it releases fiscal
2011 revenue figures, but said it was on track with a
projection announced last year of 50,000 hires a year globally
over the coming five years.
The big four are expected to report their fiscal 2011
revenues in coming weeks and any significant growth will likely
once again be in the consulting area, said Jonathan Hamilton,
managing editor of Accounting News Report.
"The audit business, while certainly the staple of all
these firms, is a slow-growth business," Hamilton added.
The firms' growth raises challenges, however, such as
assuring quality as their empires expand.
"They are really individual firms that are badged together,
but they don't have a tight centralized control," said Shan
Nair, chief executive of Nair & Co, which advises companies on
international expansion and works with the big four firms.
Expansion in China, a key market, has already brought
headaches in the audit area. The Chinese arms of both Deloitte
and PwC have had to drop clients because of concerns about
their accounting and Deloitte's Shanghai office has been
subpoenaed for records by U.S. regulators.
More worries loom from stepped-up regulatory scrutiny. As
consulting revenues grow, complaints are surfacing again that
firms will be tempted to go easy on audit clients for the sake
of winning or keeping a consulting job -- a charge the audit
firms deny.
Last week, European Union lawmakers approved a report that
calls for barring auditors from providing audit and non-audit
services to the same client. The report is nonbinding but could
shape a draft law in the works.
PwC and Deloitte both said there was no conflict of
interest in the consulting services they provide. Much of their
consulting is done for companies they do not audit and they
follow regulators' standards and companies' own restrictions on
the kind of consulting they do for audit clients.
PwC also said it follows a code of ethics set by the
International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants to assure
its independence.
Also to the firms' advantage, much of their consulting work
-- such as helping companies cut costs and become more
efficient -- should be in demand even if the economy slows,
analysts said.
"All-in-all, I'd say they're generally taking a pretty
prudent approach to expansion, even if it is aggressive," said
Newton at Kennedy Consulting Research.
