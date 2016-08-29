Deloitte urges UK not to restrict skilled migrants after Brexit

* Migrant clampdown could hurt investment
* Economic indicators suggest second-half slowdown
* Deloitte UK full-year revenue up 11.2 pct
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Aug 30 Global accountant Deloitte has
called on Britain's government not to clamp down on skilled
migrants following Brexit, saying it could backfire on the
economy.
Britain's vote in June on to leave the European Union means
many banks and other financial firms will need advice from firms
like Deloitte on whether to relocate business to the continent.
David Sproul, Deloitte UK's senior partner and chief
executive, said Brexit also brings new challenges.
"The early economic indicators suggest the uncertainty
created by the Brexit vote will lead to a slowdown in the second
half of this year," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
A Deloitte survey of chief financial officers showed that
restricting the inflow of skilled migrants to Britain could hurt
the country's ability to attract investment.
Many of those who backed Brexit want migration curbed.
"The rights of EU migrants should be protected and any
future migration policies should respond to our economic needs
rather than be overly focused on total numbers. This is whilst
recognising the need for politicians and business leaders to
make the economic case for immigration more clearly," Sproul
said.
Deloitte employs 16,006 people in Britain and Switzerland.
The company's UK arm, which includes its Swiss business,
reported revenue in the financial year to May 2016 of 3.1
billion pounds ($4 billion), up 11.2 percent on the previous
year and its fastest growth rate in a decade.
The average profit earned by each partner was 837,000
pounds, up from 822,000 pounds in the year before.
"We have had significant success in the audit market, with
four wins in the FTSE 100, taking our market share to 23
percent," Sproul said.
Regulators have introduced rules to boost competition in the
audit market but so far companies are mostly switching between
Deloitte and the other "Big Four" auditors - KPMG, PwC and EY -
which dominate the sector.
($1 = 0.7581 pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)