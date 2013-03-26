版本:
中国
2013年 3月 26日 星期二

Deloitte in advanced talks to buy Roland Berger-paper

FRANKFURT, March 26 Deloitte is in advanced talks to buy Germany's Roland Berger Strategy Consultants, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in its Tuesday edition without citing sources.

The paper said Roland Berger Strategy Consultants is said to have informed its 250 partners about the planned sale adding that other accounting firms were also interested in bidding for the German consulting firm.

Roland Berger Strategy Consultants and Deloitte, which is one of the world's largest accounting firms, were not immediately available for comment.
