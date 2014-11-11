MOVES-Deloitte adds six new partners in Switzerland

Nov 11 Accounting and consulting company Deloitte AG, a unit of Deloitte LLP, said it appointed six new partners in Geneva and Zurich.

Penelope Lepeudry joined the firm in Geneva to lead the forensic team in Suisse romande, the company said.

Lepeudry has 20 years of international experience in fraud management, cross-border investigations and dispute resolution. She previously worked for Kroll, a global consulting company, in Singapore.

Richard Eland also joined in Geneva to lead the financial services advisory team in Suisse romande, Deloitte said.

Previously an executive director with Ernst & Young, Eland has more than 20 years of experience leading risk and regulatory programs at global financial institutions.

Stefano Griccioli joined as a consulting partner based in Geneva, Deloitte said. Griccioli has 20 years of experience in conducting enterprise wide global transformations and was earlier a managing director at Accenture.

Bernhard Böttinger joined Deloitte's Zurich practice as a consulting partner from Ernst & Young. He has more than 18 years of experience providing consulting services to banks and insurance companies.

Jeroen Lemmens, with more than 14 years of experience, moves to Deloitte's transfer pricing team in Switzerland after having worked in the same teams for Deloitte in Belgium and in Germany.

Andreas Vogt joined in Zurich to lead the Deloitte hospital practice in Switzerland. A medical doctor, Vogt joined the management team of a German private clinic chain and built up the Swiss pharmaceutical and healthcare business for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)