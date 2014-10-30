版本:
MOVES-Deloitte appoints Kenny Smith vice chairman

Oct 30 Deloitte LLP said it appointed Kenny Smith a vice chairman and the leader of its banking and securities practice.

Smith, a Deloitte Consulting LLP principal, succeeds Bob Contri, the audit firm said in a statement.

Smith is based in San Francisco. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
