MOVES-Deloitte names Trina Huelsman vice chairman

Jan 15 Deloitte LLP appointed Trina Huelsman vice chairman and leader of its process and industrial products practice in the United States.

Huelsman succeeds Craig Giffi, who will continue to serve as Deloitte's automotive practice leader.

Huelsman, based in Chicago, will be responsible for the development and implementation of key sector initiatives. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
