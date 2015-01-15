MOVES-Deloitte names Trina Huelsman vice chairman

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
Jan 15 Deloitte LLP appointed Trina Huelsman vice chairman and leader of its process and industrial products practice in the United States.
Huelsman succeeds Craig Giffi, who will continue to serve as Deloitte's automotive practice leader.
Huelsman, based in Chicago, will be responsible for the development and implementation of key sector initiatives. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.