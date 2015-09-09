MOVES-Deloitte & Touche hires Robert Zakem for compliance team

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP recently appointed Robert Zakem as director for its regulatory and compliance practice for investment management firms.
Zakem most recently chaired Investment Company Institute's chief compliance officer committee and its intermediary oversight working group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.