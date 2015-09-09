版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 02:41 BJT

MOVES-Deloitte & Touche hires Robert Zakem for compliance team

Sept 9 Accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP recently appointed Robert Zakem as director for its regulatory and compliance practice for investment management firms.

Zakem most recently chaired Investment Company Institute's chief compliance officer committee and its intermediary oversight working group. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

