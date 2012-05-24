版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 04:31 BJT

Delphi offers to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division

May 24 Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive said it has made an offer to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division for about $972 million.

The deal, which is expected to close by year-end, will add about 24 cents per share to earnings in 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs, the company said.

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is serving as Delphi's financial adviser.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐