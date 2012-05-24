Delphi offers to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
May 24 Auto-parts maker Delphi Automotive said it has made an offer to buy FCI Group's motorized vehicles division for about $972 million.
The deal, which is expected to close by year-end, will add about 24 cents per share to earnings in 2013, excluding acquisition-related costs, the company said.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is serving as Delphi's financial adviser.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.