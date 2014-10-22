Delphi Automotive looking to sell thermal unit for $1 bln - Bloomberg

Oct 22 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc
is looking to sell its business that makes heating and
cooling systems for cars, and will seek as much as $1 billion,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Delphi has approached companies including French automotive
supplier Valeo SA and South Korea's Halla Holdings
Corp and is planning to meet with potential buyers
this week, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1vNB2o6)
Delphi, which is working with a financial adviser on the
sale, could use the sale proceeds to bolster its core areas
including electronics, safety systems or engines and
transmission technologies, Bloomberg reported.
Delphi could not be reached for comment immediately.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)