Delphi CEO to retire in March

Sept 9 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc said Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal would retire in March 2015.

The company named Chief Financial Officer Kevin Clark as chief operating officer effective Oct. 1 and said he would take over as CEO after O'Neal's retirement.

Delphi also appointed former Praxair Inc executive Mark Murphy as CFO. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
