Delphi CEO to retire in March

BRIEF-Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 bln yen in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
Sept 9 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc said Chief Executive Rodney O'Neal would retire in March 2015.
The company named Chief Financial Officer Kevin Clark as chief operating officer effective Oct. 1 and said he would take over as CEO after O'Neal's retirement.
Delphi also appointed former Praxair Inc executive Mark Murphy as CFO. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Ajinomoto is cooking up about 200 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in funds over the next three years for acquisitions- Nikkei
* SI Financial Group Inc reports results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* Abacus announces approval of share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: