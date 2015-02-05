版本:
Delphi sees advanced safety sales rising 50 pct sales next few years

DETROIT Feb 5 Delphi Automotive Plc's incoming chief exective said sales of advanced safety systems related to autonomous driving development will rise 50 percent annually for the next several years.

Kevin Clark, who will become the company's CEO on March 1, said the growth comes after $160 million in sales for advanced safety systems, also called active safety, in 2014. He made his comments to reporters on a conference call after the company issued fourth quarter results. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
