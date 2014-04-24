Delphi's quarterly profit up 16 pct, raises outlook

BRIEF-Tidewater says receives continued listing standards notice from NYSE
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in Asia and North America, and raised its 2014 earnings outlook.
The net income attributable to Delphi rose to $320 million, or $1.04 a share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $276 million, or $0.88 a share, in the year earlier period.
Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.20 a share.
Revenue rose 6 percent from last year to $4.28 billion.
For 2014, the company expects adjusted earnings between $4.80 and $5.00, up from its previous forecast of between $4.70 and $4.95 a share.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Tidewater Inc says receives continued listing standards notice from New York Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Abbvie announces topline results from two phase 3 studies investigating veliparib in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and early-stage triple-negative breast cancer
* Mullen group ltd. Reports first quarter financial results and increased 2017 capital budget