Delphi's quarterly profit up 16 pct, raises outlook

April 24 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in Asia and North America, and raised its 2014 earnings outlook.

The net income attributable to Delphi rose to $320 million, or $1.04 a share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $276 million, or $0.88 a share, in the year earlier period.

Excluding one-time items, Delphi earned $1.20 a share.

Revenue rose 6 percent from last year to $4.28 billion.

For 2014, the company expects adjusted earnings between $4.80 and $5.00, up from its previous forecast of between $4.70 and $4.95 a share.

