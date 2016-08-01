CORRECTED-Delphi, Singapore launch test of self-driving taxis

(Corrects name to Singapore Land Transport Authority from
Singapore Land Transit Authority in paragraph 2 and paragraph 9.
Corrects paragraph 6 to show that Delphi, not Singapore, plans
to operate the fully autonomous ride service.)
By Joseph White
August 1 Delphi Automotive Plc will
launch a small test fleet of automated taxis in Singapore next
year, aiming to ferry passengers around a city district in one
of the first real-world tests of automated rides on demand, the
company said on Monday.
The project, run in partnership with the Singapore Land
Transport Authority, will road test a concept that many
companies investing in automated driving believe offers the
fastest path to making such technology commercially viable.
A cab ride in a dense urban area can cost $3 to 4 a mile,
Delphi vice president of engineering Glen DeVos said in an
interview. "We think we can get to 90 cents a mile" with an
automated vehicle.
That drops the price of transporting goods and people, and
allows for the costs of automated driving systems to be spread
over hours of operation and multiple users.
Initially, the cars will have drivers ready to take over if
the piloting systems fail, DeVos said. But by 2019 or 2020,
"we'll have removed drivers from the car," Glen DeVos, Delphi's
vice president of engineering said in an interview.
By 2022, Delphi plans to launch a regularly operating
automated cab service, the company said. The company said it
plans similar projects in North America and Europe. A United
States site could be selected later this year, DeVos said.
Delphi plans to start the project with a fleet of Audi
vehicles equipped with automated driving and mapping systems.
Later, DeVos said the project will expand with the addition of
electric vehicles.
Other companies are studying the economics of using
automated driving systems to replace human drivers in taxi or
ride-hailing services, including Uber Technologies Inc
and Lyft, which is collaborating with General Motors Co.
Delphi is working with other companies, including Israel's
Mobileye NV, to develop the sensor systems to enable
vehicles to operate autonomously. The Singapore Land Transport
Authority will supply infrastructure to help vehicles navigate
safely. Delphi is doing its own mapping, but DeVos said "we are
looking at mapping alternatives including a service offered by
Mobileye.
The Singapore project was deliberately kept to a small
scale, DeVos said. "We are going to do it incrementally in a
very controlled manner," he said.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by David Gregorio)