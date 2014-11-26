Delphi's Korean JV partner complicates unit sale -sources

Nov 26 U.S. car parts maker Delphi's
sale of its air conditioning business is being complicated by
potential problems with one its South Korean joint venture
partners, three people familiar with the deal said.
Delphi's Thermal Systems business has caught the eye of
France's Valeo, Germany's Mahle and Japan's Denso
and a sale could fetch more than $700 million.
Delphi and South Korean companies Erae and Daewoo
jointly hold a company called Kdac, which had sales
of $1.2 billion in 2013, a quarter of which it generated in its
heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) division.
The potential problems stem from the fact that Erae had
expressed an interest in Delphi's air conditioning business, or
Delphi Thermo, but is being sidelined from the process, the
sources said.
"Erae handed in a tentative bid for Delphi Thermo, was
allowed to the second round, but was then effectively excluded
from the process by being denied access to information," one of
the people said, not elaborating further.
There is concern among other bidders about what Erae might
do if it does not succeed in buying the air conditioning
division, another person familiar with the deal said.
"Access to the Korean market is seen as key (to Delphi
Thermo's future development) and it is very hard to get," the
person said.
However, some other people familiar with the deal said the
Korean joint venture partner was possibly less significant a
factor than bidders' expectations for how quickly Delphi Thermo
can be turned around.
In the first nine months of 2014, Delphi's Thermal Systems
saw its gross margin rise slightly to 8.8 percent, about 10
percentage points short of margins seen at the larger electronic
architecture, powertrain systems and electronics and safety.
Delphi's Thermal Systems unit posted adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
of $80 million on sales of $1.5 billion in 2013.
According to people familiar with the Delphi Thermo sale,
the business is expected to post 2014 core earnings of almost
$100 million and possibly significantly higher earnings in
following years.
It may be valued at 6-7 times its earnings, they said.
Korean Halla Visteon Climate Control was also
seen as a potential buyer of Delphi Thermo. However, Visteon is
in the process of selling its controlling stake in the Korean
business and this may be a distraction, a person familiar with
the situation said.
Delphi, its advisor Barclays, Mahle and Valeo declined to
comment, while Erae, Japan's Denso and Halla Visteon were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by
David Clarke)