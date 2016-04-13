Delphi Automotive wins appeal with IRS, which says it's British company -filing

April 13 Delphi Automotive Plc has won
an appeal with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and can be
considered a British company, the automotive supplier said in a
filing with U.S. securities regulators on Wednesday.
The IRS concluded last Friday that Delphi would not have to
make adjustments for the 2009 and 2010 tax years, the filing
said.
"Delphi Automotive was established as a new limited
liability partnership in 2009 by a group of investors to acquire
some of the assets of the former Delphi Corporation," the
company said in a statement. "As such, the company should not be
treated as a U.S. company for U.S. federal income tax purposes,
which is what the appeals process affirmed."
Delphi also announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase
and said it would increase dividends by 16 percent in 2016.
The new repurchase program will start once the current one
is completed. The company has a market cap of about $20 billion.
Delphi, based in Gillingham, England, is one of the major
suppliers of automotive technology and devices allowing
development of self-driving vehicles.
The company also said it expected sales growth of 8 percent
to 10 percent in 2016, excluding acquisitions.
