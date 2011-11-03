Delphi Automotive to set IPO terms on Fri -source

Nov 3 Auto parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc is expected to file terms for its initial public offering on Friday and launch its IPO roadshow next week, a person familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The company is expected to try to raise about $550 million in the IPO, which is less than the more than $1 billion it was originally targeting, the person said. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 17.

The information is not public and the person declined to be named. Delphi was not immediately available to comment.

Delphi filed for bankruptcy in 2005 after succumbing to high costs for wages and legacy benefits inherited in its spinoff from U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N) in 1999.

Details of Delphi's planned IPO launch were first reported by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York and Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)