Mobileye, Delphi to develop self-driving system

Aug 23 Israeli driving assistant software maker
Mobileye NV said on Tuesday it was developing a
self-driving system with Delphi Automotive Plc that
will be ready for production by 2019.
Mobileye had cut its ties with Tesla Motors Inc
last month after the electric carmaker's autopilot system faced
scrutiny from regulators following a fatal accident in early
May.
Tesla's autopilot system uses EyeQ chips from Mobileye to
help with image analysis for steering and staying in lanes.
Mobileye and Delphi said their technology would cater to
automakers that may not necessarily want to develop their own
self-driving systems.
Automakers and technology firms are striking new alliances
to commercialize self-driving cars after being caught off guard
by Silicon Valley companies such as Alphabet Inc,
Tesla Motors Inc and Apple Inc, which have
invested millions of dollars in the technology.
Last week, Swedish automaker Volvo AB agreed to a
$300 million alliance with ride-hailing service Uber to develop
self-driving cars.
Ford Motor Co also said in the same week that it plans
to offer a fully automated driverless vehicle for commercial
ride-sharing in 2021.
Delphi and Mobileye said they will demonstrate their
autonomous driving system in urban and highway driving at the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in 2017.
Mobileye's U.S.-listed shares were up 4.7 percent at $48.75
in premarket trading, while Delphi's shares rose 3.9 percent to
$67.62.
