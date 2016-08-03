Delphi Automotive narrowly beats profit estimates for quarter

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
DETROIT Aug 3 Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew in North America, Europe and Asia but fell in South America.
It earned $1.59 per share in the first quarter, excluding special items, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.55 per share. Revenue of $4.21 billion was near expectations of $4.22 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.