Delphi Automotive narrowly beats profit estimates for quarter

DETROIT Aug 3 Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew in North America, Europe and Asia but fell in South America.

It earned $1.59 per share in the first quarter, excluding special items, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.55 per share. Revenue of $4.21 billion was near expectations of $4.22 billion. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)