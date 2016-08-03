UPDATE 2-Delphi Automotive narrowly beats 2nd-quarter profit estimates

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
(Adds special items, full-year outlook little changed, details on electronics and automotive revs)
DETROIT Aug 3 Delphi Automotive Plc, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat expectations as its revenues rose 9 percent, led by growth in automotive electronics, which accounted for more than half of revenue.
Delphi's electronics and electronics architecture business second-quarter revenue grew 15 percent compared to a year earlier.
The global vehicle components supplier earned $1.59 per share in the second quarter, excluding special items, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.55 per share, according to a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue of $4.21 billion was up 9 percent and near expectations of $4.22 billion.
Excluding sales growth from acquisitions, revenue rose 7 percent against the year-earlier quarter, Delphi said.
Adjusted revenue, excluding factors such as acquisitions, currency and commodities movements, rose 7 percent in North America, 10 percent in Europe, 5 percent in Asia, and fell 19 percent in South America.
Delphi's electronics and automotive electronics architecture business grew 15 percent to $2.35 in revenue from $2.04 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $256 million, or 94 cents per share, from $350 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.
Second-quarter profit excluding special items was $435 million, or $1.59 per diluted share - including the favorable impact of a reduced share count offset by a higher tax rate - compared with the prior-year period. Adjusted net Income in the prior year was $386 million, or $1.34 per diluted share.
Delphi lowered its full-year revenue outlook to $16.25 billion to $16.45 billion, from $16.60 billion to $17 billion, given three months ago. Its outlook for 2016 adjusted earnings per share is now $5.95 to $6.05, from $5.80 to $6.10, given three months ago. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon and JS Benkoe)
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.