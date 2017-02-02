版本:
Delphi Automotive earnings widely beat Wall Street estimates

DETROIT Feb 2 Delphi Automotive Plc's fourth-quarter earnings widely beat Wall Street expectations, as the automotive supplier continued to benefit from automaker interest as it helps develop technology in the evolution toward self-driving vehicles.

Delphi reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.83 per share, excluding one-time items, versus expectations of $1.60 per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
