Delphi Automotive earnings widely beat Wall Street estimates

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
DETROIT Feb 2 Delphi Automotive Plc's fourth-quarter earnings widely beat Wall Street expectations, as the automotive supplier continued to benefit from automaker interest as it helps develop technology in the evolution toward self-driving vehicles.
Delphi reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.83 per share, excluding one-time items, versus expectations of $1.60 per share by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.