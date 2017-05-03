版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 19:31 BJT

REFILE-Delphi profit rises, to spin off of powertrain business

(Refiles to fix story tag for some subscribers)

DETROIT May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to higher revenue in all regions and announced it would spin off its powertrain unit into a separate company.

The company reported a quarterly net profit from continuing operations of $335 million or $1.24 per share, up from $320 million or $1.15 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐