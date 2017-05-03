REFILE-Delphi profit rises, to spin off of powertrain business

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
DETROIT May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly net profit due to higher revenue in all regions and announced it would spin off its powertrain unit into a separate company.
The company reported a quarterly net profit from continuing operations of $335 million or $1.24 per share, up from $320 million or $1.15 per share a year earlier. (Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.