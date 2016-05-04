版本:
Delphi Automotive narrowly beats Street, sales up 7 pct

DETROIT May 4 Delphi Automotive, a global vehicle components supplier, on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings that narrowly beat Wall Street expectations as its revenue grew 7 percent on strong vehicle production in North America, the company said.

Delphi reaffirmed its forecast for 2016 adjusted earnings per share of between $5.80 to $6.10. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.36 per share in the first quarter, compared with expectations by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $1.34 per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)

