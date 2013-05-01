版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 19:11 BJT

Delphi sales fall in Europe, North America

May 1 Vehicle parts maker Delphi Automotive Plc reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, after adjustments, hurt by lower sales in Europe and North America.

Net income attributable to Delphi fell to $276 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $342 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Delphi earned $1.07 per share.

The company recorded revenue of $4 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐