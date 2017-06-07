UPDATE 2-Delphi, Transdev to develop self-driving transport service in Europe

(Adds remarks by Transdev executive, time frame for project)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, June 7 Delphi Automotive PLC
will partner with Paris-based Transdev Group, a public transport
service controlled by the French government, to develop an
automated on-demand shuttle service in Europe, the companies
said on Wednesday.
In a joint statement, Delphi and Transdev said they will
test driverless vehicles in Normandy and outside Paris, in
advance of building a commercial service, starting in 2019, that
could be deployed in other markets, including North America.
It would be the first such commercial application on public
roads of fully automated vehicles, they said.
The Delphi-Transdev partnership will provide "a clear path
to commercializing automated mobility on demand," said Glen De
Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer, in a media briefing.
Delphi is contributing a self-driving system that it has
been developing with Israeli mapping and vision expert Mobileye
NV, which is being acquired by U.S. chipmaker Intel
Corp.
Transdev will manage the project and will provide ticketing,
dispatch, routing and remote control-command services, the
companies' statement said.
French automaker Renault SA will supply the
venture with Zoe electric minicars, according to Yann Leriche,
Transdev's chief performance officer.
The test phase will start later this year with two Zoe
minicars in Rouen in Normandy and a shuttle bus in the Paris
suburb of Saclay, Leriche told the media briefing.
Initially, the vehicles will have "safety" drivers on board,
but the plan is to move quickly next year to tests of fully
driverless vehicles that are remotely controlled and monitored
by human operators, he added.
Delphi has been building its expertise and capability in
self-driving vehicles through partnerships, investments and
acquisitions.
Several of its affiliates will participate in the project
with Transdev, including Ottomatika (vehicle control software),
Control-Tec (real-time data analytics) and Movimento
(over-the-air software updates).
Transdev, a mobility services provider, operates public and
private transport services in 19 countries.
The company is controlled by Caisse des Depots, an
investment arm of the French government. Veolia Environnement SA
, the French waste management company, holds a
30-percent stake.
The Delphi-Transdev partnership is the latest in a growing
web of global alliances aimed at putting self-driving vehicles
on the road over the next four years.
In May, German automaker BMW AG announced that
Delphi will join it in a self-driving partnership that includes
Intel and Mobileye.
