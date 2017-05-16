Delphi joins self-driving alliance with BMW, Intel

| DETROIT
DETROIT May 16 German automaker BMW AG
, U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp and parts maker
Delphi Automotive PLC on Tuesday said they would
collaborate on development of a highly-automated self-driving
platform for BMW, with Delphi handling integration of components
and software.
BMW said the new platform is intended to be sold to other
vehicle manufacturers, which in turn may choose their own
systems integrators to customize the platform to suit their
vehicles.
The cost, complexity and accelerated pace of development of
self-driving vehicles continue to spark sweeping alliances
between automobile manufacturers and suppliers.
In April, rival German automaker Daimler AG
formed a similar alliance with supplier Robert Bosch GmbH
to speed development of self-driving vehicles.
BMW on Tuesday said it expects that over time there will be
"a fairly small number" of self-driving platforms shared by most
carmakers because of the tremendous costs of integrating
hardware, software and data.
In April, Chinese internet search firm Baidu Inc
said it would make its new Apollo self-driving platform
available to other companies.
On Monday, Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving unit
and ride services startup Lyft Inc announced a self-driving
vehicle partnership. Waymo has been shopping its self-driving
platform to global automakers and has modest deals with Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles NV and Honda Motor Co Ltd
.
Delphi will share with the BMW alliance some of the work it
has been doing on a separate self-driving platform it is
developing with Intel and Mobileye NV, the Israeli
vision system and mapping expert that is being acquired by
Intel, said Glen De Vos, Delphi's chief technology officer.
Delphi also may provide radar and other sensors to the BMW
self-driving platform, which is targeted for production in 2021.
BMW, Daimler and Intel jointly own Here, a high-definition
mapping service, along with Volkswagen AG and Tencent Holdings
Ltd, the Chinese internet giant. Here is positioning
itself to be a key supplier of maps for self-driving cars.
