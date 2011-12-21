版本:
Tokio Marine says to buy Delphi Financial for $2.7 bln

TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese property-casualty insurer Tokio Marine said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group for $2.7 billion.

Faced with weak growth prospects at home and a need to diversify geographic risks, Japanese non-life insurers have been aggressively snapping up overseas assets.

Tokio Marine spent $4.7 billion to acquire U.S. insurer Philadelphia Consolidated and 442 million pounds ($680 million) to buy Kiln, a Lloyd's of London insurer, in 2008.

In May this year industry leader MS&AD agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in the life insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas for about 67 billion yen.

