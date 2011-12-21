Tokio Marine says to buy Delphi Financial for $2.7 bln

Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO Dec 21 Japanese property-casualty insurer Tokio Marine said on Wednesday it will buy U.S. insurer Delphi Financial Group for $2.7 billion.
Faced with weak growth prospects at home and a need to diversify geographic risks, Japanese non-life insurers have been aggressively snapping up overseas assets.
Tokio Marine spent $4.7 billion to acquire U.S. insurer Philadelphia Consolidated and 442 million pounds ($680 million) to buy Kiln, a Lloyd's of London insurer, in 2008.
In May this year industry leader MS&AD agreed to buy a 50 percent stake in the life insurance unit of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas for about 67 billion yen.
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.