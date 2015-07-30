Delphi net income rises in second quarter, revenue falls

| DETROIT, July 30
DETROIT, July 30 Auto parts supplier Delphi
Automotive Plc said on Thursday that second-quarter net
income rose but revenue fell as a stronger dollar hurt overseas
results.
Delphi earned $667 million on sales of $3.86 billion in the
second quarter. Net income included an after-tax gain of $285
million on the sale of its Thermal Systems business to German
supplier Mahle. A year earlier, it posted net income of $406
million.
Revenue fell 5 percent from $4.06 billion a year ago, due
largely to unfavorable currency exchange rates, the company
said.
Delphi said it had sales growth in the quarter of 8 percent
in Asia, 5 percent in North America and 4 percent in Europe,
partly offset by a 15 percent decline in South America.
Earlier in the day, the company announced the acquisition of
British cable equipment maker HellermannTyton Group Plc
for about $1.7 billion to boost its presence in the growing
connected-car market.
Delphi also said it had acquired Ottomatika, a U.S.
developer of software for automated driving, and made
investments in Quanergy, a maker of lidar sensing units, and
Tula Technology, a specialist in cylinder deactivation
technology.
Delphi shares were up 1.4 percent in premarket trade to
$78.40.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)