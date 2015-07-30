UPDATE 2-Delphi beefs up portfolio in connected, automated cars

(Recasts with acquisitions in connected and self-driving cars)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, July 30 Auto parts supplier Delphi
Automotive Plc announced several key transactions on
Thursday that will beef up its expertise and capability in the
fast-growing fields of connected cars and automated driving.
Delphi acquired Ottomatika, a Pittsburgh-based spinout from
Carnegie Mellon University that makes software that controls
automated driving systems, and invested in Quanergy Systems, a
Silicon Valley maker of low-cost, solid-state laser imaging
systems that are an integral component in self-driving cars. The
company also reported that second-quarter profit from continuing
operations and revenue fell.
Connected cars and their drivers can communicate, send and
receive information, listen to entertainment, send emergency
messages and receive diagnostic information from a dealer or
manufacturer.
Earlier in the day, Delphi said it acquired British cable
equipment maker HellermannTyton Group Plc for about $1.7
billion to boost its presence in the connected-car market.
The moves help bolster Delphi's growing portfolio of
software and hardware businesses in active safety and
connectivity, according to Chief Technology Officer Jeff Owens.
"We have ample capacity to do more transactions" in related
technologies, added Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief
executive officer.
Delphi said second-quarter net income rose but revenue fell
as a stronger dollar and a weaker euro hurt overseas results.
Delphi earned $667 million on sales of $3.86 billion in the
second quarter. Net income included an after-tax gain of $285
million on the sale of its Thermal Systems business to German
supplier Mahle. A year earlier, it posted net income of $406
million.
Net income from continuing operations dipped to $350
million, or $1.21 per share, from $360 million, or $1.19, in the
prior year.
Revenue fell 5 percent from $4.06 billion a year ago, due
largely to unfavorable currency exchange rates, the company
said.
Delphi said it had sales growth in the quarter of 8 percent
in Asia, 5 percent in North America and 4 percent in Europe,
partly offset by a 15 percent decline in South America, after
adjusting for currency fluctuations.
The company trimmed its outlook for full-year revenue, now
expecting $15.2 billion to $15.6 billion, reflecting growth of 6
percent to 8 percent.
Delphi repurchased 3.65 million shares for about $313
million during the quarter.
Delphi shares were down 0.7 percent to $77.88.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)