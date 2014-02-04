版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 23:00 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi remains cautious about Europe, has concerns about South America

DETROIT Feb 4 Delphi Automotive PLC : * CFO says company remains cautious about Europe and has concerns about South

America * CEO says company sees new business bookings in 2014 equal to or better than

2013
