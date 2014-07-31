版本:
2014年 7月 31日

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive CEO says further restructuring in South America to reduce regional footprint

DETROIT, July 31 Delphi Automotive PLC CEO Rodney O'Neal on conference call: * CEO says undertaking further restructuring in South America to reduce company

footprint in that region
