Delta plans regional-jet purchase for up to $2.3 bln - Bloomberg

Sept 27 Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy
larger regional jets with a list value of up to $2.3 billion if
it can get its pilots' union to accept an overhaul of the
small-plane fleet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The airline wants the option of adding as many as 50 more
planes in the 70- to 76-seat range, Bloomberg reported, citing a
memo sent to the pilots.
Delta may eliminate the smaller planes from its fleet
without giving a timeline, the report said. (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt)
The pilots' union has objected to any additional 70- or
76-seat jets being flown by Delta's regional affiliate airlines,
Bloomberg reported.
Delta was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)