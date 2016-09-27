UPDATE 1-Delta plans regional-jet purchase for up to $2.3 bln - Bloomberg

(Adds details)
Sept 27 Delta Air Lines Inc plans to buy
larger regional jets with a list value of up to $2.3 billion if
it can get its pilots' union to accept an overhaul of the
small-plane fleet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
Delta wants the option of adding as many as 50 more planes
in the 70- to 76-seat range, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo
sent to the pilots.
Delta may eliminate the smaller planes from its fleet
without giving a timeline, the report said. (bloom.bg/2cIo5Jt)
Delta declined to comment, while a spokeswoman for the Air
Line Pilots Association's unit at Delta declined to comment on
or confirm the memo.
The larger regional jets reportedly under consideration
would burn less fuel per passenger than 50-seat planes and have
room for two cabin classes rather than one, giving the
Atlanta-based carrier an opportunity to add revenue.
Delta has been planning to phase out the 50-seat jets that
it contracts regional airlines to fly under its Delta Connection
brand.
The pilots' union has objected to any additional 70- or
76-seat jets being flown by Delta's regional affiliate airlines,
Bloomberg reported.
Delta, the second-largest U.S. airline by passenger traffic,
ordered 75 of Bombardier Inc's CS100 in April worth an
estimated $5.6 billion based on the list price. The larger CS100
planes also burn less fuel.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin
in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)