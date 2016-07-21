Los Angeles airport approves Delta terminal plan

BRIEF-Black Diamond buys Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
* Black Diamond Group announces the acquisition of Ottawa modular fleet from Travelite Trailers
July 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said its $1.9 billion plan to upgrade its terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were approved by the airport on Wednesday.
Under a lease approved by Los Angeles World Airports' Board of Airport Commissioners, the carrier will connect terminals 2 and 3 over the next seven years and relocate there from terminals 5 and 6.
Delta, the No. 2 U.S. airline by passenger traffic, said it would make an initial investment of $350 million in the project.
* Argonaut Gold produces 34,384 and 122,097 gold equivalent ounces during the fourth quarter and year ended 2016 respectively and provides 2017 guidance
* Gray television inc-Dish Network decided to stop carrying all television stations owned and/or operated by gray television at 7:00 pm eastern on tuesday