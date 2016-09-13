U.S. probe: excessive thrust to blame in 2015 Delta runway accident

Sept 13 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday faulted a Delta Air Lines pilot in a March 2015 incident in which a Boeing MD-88 veered off the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in minor injuries to 29 passengers.

The report said the pilot's use of excessive reverse thrust during landing led a loss of directional control and the passenger jet's departure from the snow covered runway.

The report also said the flight and cabin crews did not conduct a timely or an effective evacuation of the plane for a number of reasons, including the fact that damage to the aircraft resulted in the loss of the interphone and public address system, which delayed an announcement to evacuate the aircraft.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)