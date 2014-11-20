Delta to buy 50 jets from Airbus

BRIEF-KKR announces tender offer to buy Hitachi Kokusai Electric
Nov 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said it would buy 50 jets from Airbus Group NV to replace its older generation aircraft from Boeing Co.
The 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and 25 advanced Airbus A330-900neo aircraft are expected to generate a 20 percent improvement in operating cost per seat, compared to the Boeing aircraft they will replace, Delta said.
Delta said it would take delivery of the A350 beginning in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LONDON, April 26 Britain will not seek to take a divide and rule approach with the other 27 member states of the European Union in upcoming Brexit negotiations, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 26 U.S. buyout firm KKR said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy Hitachi Ltd's electronic equipment unit for 257 billion yen ($2.3 billion) with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc (JIP).