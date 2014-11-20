Delta to buy 50 jets from Airbus

Nov 20 Delta Air Lines Inc said it would buy 50 jets from Airbus Group NV to replace its older generation aircraft from Boeing Co.

The 25 Airbus A350-900 aircraft and 25 advanced Airbus A330-900neo aircraft are expected to generate a 20 percent improvement in operating cost per seat, compared to the Boeing aircraft they will replace, Delta said.

Delta said it would take delivery of the A350 beginning in the second quarter of 2017. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)