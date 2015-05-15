Delta Air Lines offers free flights for stranded Amtrak passengers

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 Delta Air Lines Inc said on Friday that Amtrak customers whose tickets were canceled because of Tuesday's train crash in Philadelphia can fly between New York and Boston or Washington for free on Delta's shuttle service for the next four days.
The Atlanta-based airline is adding seats along the Eastern Seaboard in response to the crash by flying more Boeing Co 717s on its shuttle routes, rather than smaller Embraer SA 175 aircraft. Amtrak customers can contact Delta Reservations to be booked and ticketed, Delta said.
It will not be seeking any compensation from Amtrak, the airline said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
