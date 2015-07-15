Delta no longer plans on 60 Boeing orders due to pilot vote - CEO

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
July 15 Delta Air Lines Inc no longer plans to purchase 20 used and 40 new single-aisle aircraft from the Boeing Co now that its pilots rejected a tentative contract proposal, according to Delta's Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson.
"Those orders will be canceled," Anderson said on an investor call Wednesday. Delta earlier said that if pilots approved the deal, it would place orders for the aircraft so it can replace other planes scheduled to retire through 2019. Boeing had been trying to finalize an agreement to sell the jets to Delta for months. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.